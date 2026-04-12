Currency comparison: US Dollar vs India and Pakistan rupee – Which currency holds up better?

Currency Comparison: The value of a country’s currency says a lot about its economy. It affects trade, inflation and the daily life of people. When compared with the US dollar, the world’s most used currency for international trade and reserves, both the Indian rupee and Pakistani rupee show very different levels of strength.

Pakistan’s economy has been facing challenges for several years. Rising foreign debt, political uncertainty and weak trade performance have all put pressure on its currency.

At present, 1$ is equal to around 280 to 300 Pakistani rupees. This shows a huge difference. A weaker currency makes imports more expensive, which directly impacts prices in the local market. As a result, inflation becomes difficult to control and everyday goods cost more for people.

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India’s currency position

India’s currency also trades lower than the US dollar, but the gap is much smaller compared to Pakistan. At present, 1$ equals around Rs 82 to 84.

This difference shows that the INR holds a stronger position. India’s economy is also considered more stable, and this stability is seen in the currency’s performance over time.

What creates the difference?

Several factors explain why the two currencies perform so differently.

India has a larger economy with a broad industrial base. A stronger economic structure usually supports a more stable currency. Foreign investment also plays a role. India attracts higher foreign direct investment, which brings more dollars into the system and supports the rupee.

Trade balance is another major factor. India exports a wide range of goods and services, while Pakistan depends more on imports. When a country imports more than it exports, it creates pressure on its currency.

Foreign debt also affects currency value. Pakistan carries a higher level of external debt. Since international lenders such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provide loans in US dollars, repayment increases demand for dollars and puts further pressure on the local currency.

Inflation levels add to the situation. Pakistan has seen higher inflation rates in recent years, which reduces the purchasing power of its currency. India has managed inflation in a more controlled range to help maintain relative stability in its currency value.

A difference in currency strength

Both currencies are weaker than the US dollar, but the difference between them shows the contrast in economic strength. The INR shows more stability, while the Pakistani rupee continues to face pressure from multiple economic factors.