Dalal Street Alert: Urban Company IPO Leads Mega Week Of 9 Issues & 5+ Listings

New Delhi: Dalal Street is gearing up for another action-packed week as a wave of fresh IPOs and listings hit the markets. Starting September 8, the calendar is packed with big-ticket names like Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra, along with six SME issues lined up for subscription.

Urban Company IPO

The Gurugram-based home services unicorn is set to launch a Rs 1,900 crore IPO between September 10–12, priced at Rs 98–103 per share with a lot size of 145 shares. The issue includes a fresh issue worth Rs 472 crore and an OFS of about Rs 1,428 crore, with early investors like Accel India, Elevation Capital, and Bessemer trimming stakes. Funds will be used for tech upgrades, office rentals, marketing, and corporate purposes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dev Accelerator IPO

Co-working brand DevX (Dev Accelerator) will raise Rs 143.35 crore through a purely fresh issue from September 10–12, priced at Rs 56–61 per share with a lot size of 235 shares. Proceeds are earmarked for new fit-outs, deposits for upcoming centers, debt repayment, and general corporate use.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO

Adding sparkle to the line-up, Mumbai-based jewellery brand Shringar House of Mangalsutra is eyeing Rs 400.95 crore via a fresh issue from September 10–12. The price band is set at Rs 155–165 per share with a lot size of 90 shares. The company, founded in 2009, specializes in mangalsutras adorned with American diamonds, pearls, and semi-precious stones.

SME IPOs to Watch

Krupalu Metals: Rs 13.48 crore, priced at Rs 72, open Sep 8–10

Karbonsteel Engineering: Rs 59.30 crore, Rs 151–159, open Sep 8–10

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks: Rs 56.10 crore, priced at Rs 85, open Sep 8–10

Jay Ambe Supermarkets: Rs 18.45 crore, Rs 74–78, open Sep 9–11

Taurian MPS: Rs 42.53 crore, Rs 162–171, open Sep 9–11

Airfloa Rail Technology: Rs 91.10 crore, Rs 133–140, open Sep 11–15

Upcoming Listings

The action doesn’t stop at IPOs—several SME listings are also lined up across exchanges next week:

Sep 8: Rachit Prints (BSE SME)

Sep 9: Amanta Healthcare

Sep 10: Optivalue Tek Consulting (NSE SME), Goel Construction (BSE SME)

Sep 11: Austere Systems (BSE SME)

Sep 12: Sharvaya Metals (BSE SME), Vigor Plast (NSE SME)