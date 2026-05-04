Dalal street cheers BJP lead in early trends of Assembly election as market rises 700 points

New Delhi: Indian stock markets opened higher on Monday as easing crude oil prices and state election counting boosted investor confidence.

The Sensex rose around 757 points, while the Nifty moved ABOVE to the 24,200 mark in early trade. Auto, FMCG, realty, power, and telecom stocks were among the top gainers, with all sectoral indices trading in the green. Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, HUL, and Tata Consumer were among the major gainers, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ONGC, Eternal, and Adani Enterprises saw some pressure.

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The rally came after crude oil prices eased following US President Donald Trump’s statement that America would help clear ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. This reduced fears over oil supply disruption and helped improve market sentiment. Brent crude, which had jumped to a four-year high of USD 126.41 per barrel last week, cooled to nearly USD 109 per barrel.

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Election results from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are also being closely watched by investors. Analysts believe political stability could support market confidence in the short term. Early trends and counting updates are expected to keep volatility high during the session.

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Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 8,047.86 crore on April 30, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,487.10 crore. The rupee also opened slightly weaker at 94.95 per US dollar compared to the previous close of 94.91.

Overall, Dalal Street started the week on a strong note, with investors balancing lower oil prices, election trends, and global market cues.