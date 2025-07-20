Dalal Street In Focus Next Week: 10 IPOs Launching and 3 Big Listings To Watch Out
The upcoming week will be very busy for the Indian stock market, with 10 companies launching their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)—five from the mainboard (large, established companies) and five from the SME (smaller companies) segment.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The upcoming week will be very busy for the Indian stock market, with 10 companies launching their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)—five from the mainboard (large, established companies) and five from the SME (smaller companies) segment.
The stock market is set to get very busy next week! A total of 10 different companies will launch their IPOs (Initial Public Offerings)—five from the main market (mainboard) and five from the SME (small and medium enterprises) segment. Plus, three companies are set to make their stock market debut as newly listed shares.
Mainboard IPOs
Here are the mainboard issues opening for subscription:
PropShare Titania REIT
Launches on July 21, closes on July 25
Aims to raise Rs 473 crore
Price per share: between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10.6 lakh (you have to apply for at least one share, so the minimum investment is huge)
Unique because it's a real estate investment trust, not a regular company
Indiqube Spaces
Opens July 23, closes July 25
Wants to raise Rs 700 crore
Price per share: Rs 225-237
GNG Electronics
Same timeline as Indiqube: July 23-25
Plans to collect Rs 460.4 crore
Price per share: Rs 225-237
Brigade Hotel Ventures
Starts July 24
Seeks Rs 759.6 crore
Price band will be announced soon
Shanti Gold International
Begins July 25
Entirely a fresh issue of 1.8 crore new shares
Price band will be set Monday
SME IPOs
On the SME side, five smaller companies hit the market:
Savy Infra & Logistics
Begins July 21
Raising about Rs 70 crore
Price per share: Rs 114-120
Swastika Castal
Starts July 21, too
Looking for Rs 14.07 crore
Price: Rs 65 per share
Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants
Opens July 22
Raising Rs 93.75 crore
Price per share: Rs 237-250
TSC India
Starts July 23
Seeks Rs 25.9 crore
Price: Rs 68-70 per share
Patel Chem Specialities
Opens July 25
Wants to raise Rs 58.8 crore
Price band: Rs 82-84 per share
Note: All these new IPOs (except PropShare Titania, which is open for five days) will be open for just three days each.
Listings Next Week
Three companies are making their debut on the stock exchange:
Anthem Biosciences (mainboard)
Lists on July 21
IPO was oversubscribed 63.86 times, so the listing price is expected to be 20-25% higher than the issue price of Rs 570
Spunweb Nonwoven (SME, will trade on NSE Emerge)
Lists July 21
IPO subscribed 3.78 times
Monika Alcobev (SME, will trade on BSE SME)
Lists July 23
IPO was hugely popular—233.35 times oversubscribed
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv