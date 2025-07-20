Dalal Street In Focus Next Week: 10 IPOs Launching and 3 Big Listings To Watch Out

New Delhi: The upcoming week will be very busy for the Indian stock market, with 10 companies launching their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)—five from the mainboard (large, established companies) and five from the SME (smaller companies) segment.

Mainboard IPOs

Here are the mainboard issues opening for subscription:

PropShare Titania REIT

Launches on July 21, closes on July 25

Aims to raise Rs 473 crore

Price per share: between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10.6 lakh (you have to apply for at least one share, so the minimum investment is huge)

Unique because it's a real estate investment trust, not a regular company

Indiqube Spaces

Opens July 23, closes July 25

Wants to raise Rs 700 crore

Price per share: Rs 225-237

GNG Electronics

Same timeline as Indiqube: July 23-25

Plans to collect Rs 460.4 crore

Price per share: Rs 225-237

Brigade Hotel Ventures

Starts July 24

Seeks Rs 759.6 crore

Price band will be announced soon

Shanti Gold International

Begins July 25

Entirely a fresh issue of 1.8 crore new shares

Price band will be set Monday

SME IPOs

On the SME side, five smaller companies hit the market:

Savy Infra & Logistics

Begins July 21

Raising about Rs 70 crore

Price per share: Rs 114-120

Swastika Castal

Starts July 21, too

Looking for Rs 14.07 crore

Price: Rs 65 per share

Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants

Opens July 22

Raising Rs 93.75 crore

Price per share: Rs 237-250

TSC India

Starts July 23

Seeks Rs 25.9 crore

Price: Rs 68-70 per share

Patel Chem Specialities

Opens July 25

Wants to raise Rs 58.8 crore

Price band: Rs 82-84 per share

Note: All these new IPOs (except PropShare Titania, which is open for five days) will be open for just three days each.

Listings Next Week

Three companies are making their debut on the stock exchange:

Anthem Biosciences (mainboard)

Lists on July 21

IPO was oversubscribed 63.86 times, so the listing price is expected to be 20-25% higher than the issue price of Rs 570

Spunweb Nonwoven (SME, will trade on NSE Emerge)

Lists July 21

IPO subscribed 3.78 times

Monika Alcobev (SME, will trade on BSE SME)

Lists July 23

IPO was hugely popular—233.35 times oversubscribed