Dalal street under pressure: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1%; Here’s what’s dragging markets

New Delhi: Domestic benchmark indices slipped sharply on Wednesday after starting the session on a positive note, as heavy selling in banking, auto and IT stocks weighed on the market. The early gains quickly faded as investors turned cautious and began booking profits in several heavyweight shares. By around 11:50 am, the BSE Sensex had dropped 959.70 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 77,246.28, while the Nifty 50 fell 263.15 points, or 1.08 per cnt, to 23,998.45, briefly slipping below the crucial 24,000 level.

Key factors dragging the market lower

Several factors weighed on investor sentiment on Wednesday, leading to a sharp fall in benchmark indices. Here are the main reasons behind the decline:

Weakness in heavyweight stocks:

Selling pressure in several blue-chip stocks dragged the market lower. Among the top losers in the Nifty 50 were Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance, each falling more than 3%. Other major laggards included HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv. On the positive side, stocks such as Jio Financial Services, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Coal India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were among the gainers. Overall market breadth remained weak, with only 15 stocks advancing and 35 declining.

Persistent FPI selling:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to pull money out of Indian equities amid global uncertainty. On Tuesday, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 4,672 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, investing Rs 6,333 crore. So far this month, FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 32,849 crore, while DIIs have invested around Rs 48,133.98 crore.

Volatility in crude oil prices:

Fluctuations in global oil prices also added to market nervousness. Oil prices dropped by more than $10 per barrel on Tuesday after touching nearly a four-year high in the previous session. The global benchmark Brent Crude was last trading around $84.37 per barrel.

Caution amid Middle East tensions:

Investor sentiment also remained cautious due to tensions in the Middle East involving the United States and Iran. Despite signals from Donald Trump suggesting a possible easing of the conflict, uncertainty over geopolitical developments and their impact on oil prices continued to keep markets under pressure.