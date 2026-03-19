Dalmia Cement clears major legal block under Puneet Dalmia's leadership; tribunal slashes 'proceeds of crime' claim to Rs 92 crore

New Delhi: In what can be touted as a major win for the Dalmia Group led by Puneet Dalmia, the Appellate Tribunal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has massively reduced (more than 88%) the alleged proceeds of crime (POC) against Dalmia Cement.

The PMLA Appellate Tribunal slashed the POC from an initial Rs 793.34 crore to just Rs 92.52 crore in a money laundering case pursued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The tribunal also partly permitted the cement maker’s appeal against the earlier confirmation of a Rs 377-crore asset attachment order. When contacted by Zee Business, Puneet Dalmia refused comment on the matter highlighting that the matter is sub judice in nature. As a policy, the company refrains from commenting on issues that are under judicial consideration, said a spokesperson.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The case dates back to 2011, involving Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) in connection with alleged quid pro quo case with former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The ED had alleged that Dalmia Cement invested Rs 95 crore in Bharathi Cements in Bharathi Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd (company controlled by Jagan Mohan Reddy), through share subscription and at inflated premiums. The deal was made in exchange for certain business advantages as per ED allegations.

According to the ED, these shares were allegedly sold to French firm PARFICIM SAS for Rs 139 crore and then routed back to Jagan Mohan Reddy via cash and hawala channel. The remaining Rs 84 crore was retained by Dalmia Cement as profit, alleged ED. Additionally, alleged benefits in the matter also included a limestone mining lease with extraction value of Rs 709.3 crore.

Why is it a Big win for Dalmia Cement?

The PMLA Appellate Tribunal has ruled that the said Rs 84 crore received by Dalmia Cement from the sale of shares does not qualify as proceeds of crime, significantly weakening a core component of the ED’s case. The ruling reinforces the specialised construction material maker's position amid a Protracted investigation.

The tribunal's order marks a significant milestone for Dalmia Cement, providing long-awaited clarity on scrutinised financial transactions and easing investor concerns.

The tribunal's ruling, that favoured Dalmia Cement in the matter, while reducing uncertainty around much of the sale proceeds as investors awaited clarity for months.

Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, Advocate Mahesh Agarwal, Advocate Rajiv Choubey, Advocate Mayank Tripathy, Advocate Kajal Dalal, Advocate Sandeep Khairwal, Advocate Ayush and Advocate Nishant Nandan represented Dalmia Cement while Advocate Nidhi Raman and Advocate Nikunj Bindal represented the ED.