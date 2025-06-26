Dating App Bumble To Slash 30% Workforce As Part Of Business Overhaul

New Delhi: Bumble, the popular dating app, has announced plans to lay off 30 per cent of its global workforce. This impacted around 240 roles, according to a Reuters report. The decision, revealed on Wednesday, comes as the online dating industry struggles with shifting user behaviour and growing economic pressures—particularly among Gen Z users. The restructuring aligns with broader trends in the sector, with rivals like Match Group also implementing cost-cutting measures, including a 13 per cent staff reduction announced last month.

Despite announcing job cuts, Bumble has raised its revenue outlook for the second quarter. The company now expects to earn between 244 million dollars and 249 million dollars which is higher than its earlier estimate of 235 million dollars to 243 million dollars. While its first-quarter revenue met market expectations, it was still down 7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Bumble’s shares jumped 19 per cent after the announcement but the company’s overall value is still a far cry from its 2021 peak. When it went public, Bumble was valued at around 15 billion dollars. Now, its market worth is just over 500 million dollars, according to LSEG data.

Analysts see the layoffs as part of a bigger shift under Whitney Wolfe Herd, who returned as CEO earlier this year. Her renewed focus is on improving the quality of connections the app offers rather than chasing short-term growth. According to analyst Chandler Willison from M Science, the move signals Bumble’s attempt to become more agile and user-focused. “The changes are meant to streamline operations and bring back a startup-like mindset that can drive better innovation,” he told Reuters.

Bumble expects to spend between 13 million dollars and 18 million dollars on restructuring, mostly during the third and fourth quarters of 2025. However, the company also plans to save about 40 million dollars a year through these changes—and says it will reinvest those savings into improving its technology and developing new features.