Day 1 for poor, Day 2 for MSMEs, Day 3 for big businesses: FM to hold 3 press conferences over Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference on Wednesday at 4 pm at National Media centre to give details of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore.

Zee Media sources have said that Nirmala Sitharaman will hold 3 press conference over the next 3 days. Sources have said that the economic package will be announced by FM Sitharaman in 3 parts.

On Wednesday, the FM will announce details of economic package related to the poor. On Thursday (May 14) details related to MSME sector will be announced, while on Friday (May 15), FM will announce detailed measures for bigger companies, sources said.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive new financial incentive on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. This package of Rs 20 lakh crore is expected to give a new impetus to sagging economy.

As per sources, the Finance Minister may give maximum benefits to the struggling MSME sector by announcing Rs 2.50 lakh crore for the sector. It may also announce PF relief to MSME sector employees. Government may give extra money to the EPF account of employees of MSME sector. Government will also help with loans taken by the MSME sector, sources said. ESIC has a fund of over Rs 30 thousand crores. This can be used for MSME, which the FM may announce.

It may be noted that PM Modi in his speech had emphasised that bold reforms are needed to make the country self-reliant so that the impact of crisis such as COVID can be negated in future that ranges from supply chain reforms for agriculture, rational tax system, simple and clear laws. He also pointed that measures must be in place to attract investment and further strengthen 'Make in India'.