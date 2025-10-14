Advertisement
De-Dollarisation To Multi-Currency System Will Be Gradual: Report

China is advancing renminbi internationalisation by enhancing financial integration regionally, expanding currency swap agreements, promoting bilateral trade settlement in renminbi and developing the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System.

|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 08:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
Image Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: The ratings firm reported that foreign holdings of dollars have reduced significantly from historical levels, noting that central banks are diversifying their reserves, with gold purchases reaching new highs. The dollar’s supremacy in global financial markets has long been sustained by a positive "network effect" and the "absence of alternatives", the report noted.

CareEdge, however, maintained that major emerging market currencies encounter challenges, such as the lack of full capital-account convertibility for the Indian rupee and Chinese renminbi, hindering their potential to replace the dollar.

"Despite its limitations, China has over the past decade actively pursued measures to internationalise the renminbi. Debate on de-dollarisation has re-emerged in recent years, particularly after the Russia–Ukraine conflict, when punitive actions were taken via the weaponisation of the currency," the report noted.

