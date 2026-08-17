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  • /Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh was received by the Ambassador of India to Armenia and senior representatives of the Armenian Defence Ministry upon his arrival.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:25 AM IST
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation
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