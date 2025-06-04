Delhi Auto Driver Earns Rs 5-8 Lakh Per Month, Without Even Driving His Auto -- His Income Source? Find Out

New Delhi: On one hand, while there is so much discussion around employment generation, jobs for youths across sectors ranging from manual labour to engineering, and technical to non-technical fields --the high monthly income of an autorickshaw driver will warm your heart.

The story was shared by Rahul Rupani, product leader at Lenskart and seasoned entrepreneur, on his LinkedIn post, that has now gone viral.

Rupani shared that the story about a Delhi auto driver, who makes Rs 5-8 lakhs/month, and that too without even driving his auto.

"No app. No funding. No tech. Just parked in the right place at the right time. Every single day," Rupani wrote.

Rupani said his personal story while on a visit to Delhi's US Consulate for a Visa purpose.

"I was outside the US Consulate this week for my visa appointment, when security told me I couldn’t carry my bag inside. No lockers. No suggestions. Just: “Figure it out.” While I stood clueless on the footpath, an auto driver waved at me: “Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. Rs 1,000 charge hai.” I hesitated. Then gave in.

And that’s when I discovered this guy’s brilliant business," Rupani wrote.

Rupani also made a break-down of the monthly calculation --Here’s how it works, he says:

- Parks his auto right outside the consulate.

- Offers bag-keeping service at Rs 1,000 per customer.

- Gets 20-30 customers a day.

- That’s Rs 20K–Rs 30K per day, or Rs 5–8 lakhs a month!

Since the auto driver can’t legally keep 30 bags in his auto, he’s partnered with a local police officer who owns a small locker space nearby, Rupani wrote on LinkedIn.

"Bags go there. Legal. Secure. Zero hassle. The auto just acts as the conversion funnel," he wrote.

He said that the income genius is sans any formal management degree. "No MBA. No startup jargon. Just pure hustle and street-smart product-market fit," he wrote.