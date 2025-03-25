Delhi Budget 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveiled a maiden Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for FY26, focusing on ten key areas, including electricity, roads, water, women's, senior citizens, connectivity and more. She called it a "historic Budget" and proclaimed the end of an era marked by "corruption and inefficiency."

With the aim of making Delhi a world-class capital with the largest electric public transport bus fleet, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday allocated Rs 12,952 crore for improving the city’s transport sector in the Budget 2025-26.

Free Travel for Women And DTC Financial Woes

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a scheme to provide smart cards for free travel to women on public transport buses. She criticized the ₹14,000 crore loss incurred by the DTC, as highlighted by a CAG report. "There was a pink ticket scam in the previous government in the name of offering free travel to women," she claimed.

The Chief Minister allocated Rs 2,929 crore for Delhi Metro projects, pointing out that the previous AAP government had failed to clear its Rs 6,000 crore liability to the Centre for Phase IV of the Delhi Metro.

Environmental Measures And Waterlogging Prevention

She further promised to establish 12 new air monitoring towers and 32 water quality monitoring centers in the coming year. To prevent waterlogging and the resulting traffic jams, she allocated Rs 603 crore for drain cleaning. Adding further, she announced the creation of a Rs 30 crore Integrated Command and Control Centre to monitor public complaints with the objective of "perform, reform, and transform."

Support for Farmers: Rs 9,000 Annual Assistance

In a move to support Delhi’s farmers, the CM announced an annual payment of Rs 9,000 per farmer, which includes Rs 6,000 from the Centre under PM-Kisan and a Rs 3,000 top-up from the Delhi government. She allotted Rs 5 crore for this top-up.

Relief for Senior Citizens

She provided relief to senior citizen associations, whose grants had been halted for the last four years. The CM allocated Rs 20 crore to these associations, promising to clear dues and increase their annual grant.

Health and Nutrition Initiatives:

The CM allocated Rs 210 crore to support pregnant women's nutrition, aiming to improve maternal health and well-being. This initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to enhance healthcare and provide essential nutritional support to expecting mothers across Delhi.

Expansion of Anganwadis And Childcare Facilities

CM Gupta announced the opening of 500 new Anganwadis and allocated Rs 50 crore for the scheme, along with Rs 206 crore for upgrading 1,000 existing Anganwadis, which serve as daycare centers for children of poor working women. For working women, the CM introduced the Sakhi Niwas Yojana, which includes opening new hostels and increasing the number of existing hostels from 14 to 16.

Skill Development For Homeless

She also allocated Rs 5 crore for skill development programs for homeless individuals living under flyovers, ensuring their well-being during extreme weather conditions.

Rural Development and Village Empowerment

Adding further, the Chief Minister pledged to empower farmers and villagers in Delhi by reviving the Rural Development Board, allocating Rs 1,157 crore for various development projects in the city’s villages. Furthermore, a welfare board for gig workers and construction workers was also announced as part of the Budget.