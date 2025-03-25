Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Presents Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget: Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid for Women, Rs 10 Lakh Health Cover, Free Laptops For Students

Delhi Budget 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while presenting the largest-ever budget of Rs 1 lakh crore for 2025-26 on Tuesday, announced Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a key women-centric scheme introduced ahead of the Delhi elections. She also allocated Rs 2,500 per beneficiary to support economically disadvantaged women in the city, aligning with PM Modi's vision for women's empowerment.

The Chief Minister further announced a significant increase in capital expenditure, doubling it to Rs 28,000 crore for 2025-26. This year’s budget reflects a 31.5 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

The funds will be utilized for infrastructure projects, including road construction, drainage improvement, sewerage upgrades, and educational enhancements under the Viksit Delhi Budget.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana: Budget Allocated

Adding further, Rs 2,144 crore has been earmarked for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), a flagship healthcare scheme by the Centre. The rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi fulfills a major BJP election promise, as the previous AAP-led government had opted out of the scheme.

Health Insurance In FY26 Budget

To strengthen healthcare coverage, the Delhi government will provide a top-up of Rs 10 lakh in health insurance, in addition to the existing Rs 5 lakh under the Government of India’s scheme. With this move, Delhi becomes the 35th region to adopt AB-PMJAY, the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance program.

Free Laptops To Students In FY26 Budget

Furthermore, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 750 crore in the FY26 Budget to provide free laptops to 1,200 students who pass Class X, aiming to enhance digital accessibility in education.