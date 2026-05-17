Delhi CNG price hiked again: Rates up by Rs 3 per kg in just 2 days

New Delhi: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi have been increased for the second time within just two days, giving another shock to daily commuters and transport operators.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has raised CNG prices by Rs 1 per kg, taking the new rate in Delhi to Rs 80.09 per kg. Just two days earlier, the company had already increased prices by Rs 2 per kg, which had pushed the rate from Rs 77.09 to Rs 79.09 per kg. This means CNG prices have gone up by a total of Rs 3 per kg within 48 hours.

Rs 77.09+Rs 2+Rs 1=Rs 80.09/kg

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The fresh hike comes after recent increases in petrol and diesel prices across the country. Fuel retailers have been under pressure due to rising global energy costs linked to the ongoing Iran conflict and concerns around supply routes in West Asia.

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The increase is expected to directly affect public transport because a large number of auto-rickshaws, taxis, and buses in Delhi-NCR run on CNG. Higher fuel costs may soon lead to increased fares for passengers.

Auto and taxi unions in Delhi have already raised concerns and are demanding fare revisions. In Mumbai, similar CNG price hikes led autorickshaw unions to seek a Rs 1 increase in base fare, citing rising operating expenses.

CNG prices have also been raised in Mumbai, where Mahanagar Gas Limited increased rates by Rs 2 per kg, taking the revised price to Rs 84 per kg.

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Experts say repeated fuel price hikes can also increase inflation, as transportation and logistics costs become more expensive. This often leads to higher prices for essential goods and services, putting more pressure on household budgets.

For Delhi commuters, the biggest concern now is whether this second hike in two days is the last—or if more increases are still coming.