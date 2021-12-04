Delhi Excise Policy: MRPs for 505 alcoholic brands set at a fixed rate

New Delhi: Under its new excise policy, the Delhi government has set the maximum retail price for 505 liquor brands. According to excise officials, the 505 brands include 166 whiskey brands, 154 wine brands, 65 beer brands, and 55 vodka brands.

So far, 516 different liquor brands have been registered. The charge for 507 of the 516 registered brands has been paid. An excise department official said that the MRP (maximum retail price) for 505 alcoholic brands has been set until Friday.

As per the official, wholesale prices for various liquor brands could rise by 8-9 percent.

According to an order issued by the excise department in October, the impact on wholesale prices due to the incorporation of factors such as central sales tax of 2%, wholesaler profit margin, import pass fee, and freight and handling charges will cause a 10% to 25% increase for some brands of whisky (Indian manufactured foreign liquor), with fluctuation per unit ranging from 8% (Royal Stag Premier) to 25.9% (Blenders Pride Rare).

849 sleek mall-like booze outlets with walk-in facilities have opened in the national capital as part of the Delhi government's new excise policy.

Shops in INA, South Extension, Alaknanda near Tara Apartment, and Mayur Vihar have been remodelled and were not available for business. However, the sale of booze was recorded in several establishments in Dwarka, Loni, Govind Puri, and other districts.

The new strategy aims to transform the consumer experience by replacing existing booze vends in the city's nooks and crannies with upscale and stylish liquor stores with a walk-in facility that are at least 500 square feet in size.

At these super-premium retail outlets, a liquor tasting facility will be built. The new excise regulation also permits restaurants to sell liquor in bottles.

