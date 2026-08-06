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  • /Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking automatic TDS refunds for non-taxable individuals

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking automatic TDS refunds for non-taxable individuals

 A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the Union of India, the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), directing them to file their response. 

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking automatic TDS refunds for non-taxable individuals

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