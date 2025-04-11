Delhi Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme – Step-by-Step Guide To Apply

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started the registration process for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) from April 10, 2025. This flagship health scheme by the Central Government offers cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family each year, covering hospitalisation and other medical expenses.

Delhi Finance Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced that the first phase of registration for the Ayushman Bharat scheme has officially begun. This follows the signing of an MoU between the National Health Authority (NHA) and Delhi’s State Health Agency on April 5. With this, Delhi becomes the 36th state or union territory to roll out the PMJAY scheme.

How to Apply for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Scheme in Delhi:

Want to apply for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in Delhi? Here’s an easy guide to help you through the process. Make sure your Aadhaar is ready, as Aadhaar-based e-KYC is mandatory.

Start by visiting www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in or download the Ayushman Bharat app.

You can also go to mera.pmjay.gov.in.

Click on "PMJAY for 70+" – this will redirect you to the login page on beneficiary.nha.gov.in.

Enter your mobile number and fill in the captcha shown on the screen.

Submit the OTP you receive on your registered mobile number.

Select your state (Delhi) to continue with the application.

Check your eligibility – if you qualify, your name will appear on the right side of the screen.

Click on 'Apply' under the 'Action' column if you don’t already have a PMJAY card.

Verify your Aadhaar by entering the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Once done, you’ll be successfully registered for the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme in Delhi.

About the Scheme

Launched on September 23, 2018, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is a government health insurance scheme designed to support economically weaker families. It provides free hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family each year, helping people access quality healthcare without worrying about high medical bills.