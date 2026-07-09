/Delhi rains trigger upto 5X pricing on Uber, Ola and other ride hailing apps

New Delhi: The massive Delhi rains in last two days have made commuting a major financial strain as cab hailing apps have increased prices by several notches. Surge pricing on several ride hailing apps like Uber, Ola, Rapido and others are causing travel expenses to spiral out of hand, commuters have reported.
The high demand for rentals cabs have pushed the standard fares skyrocket by 2X to 5X, with some longer routes exceeding even beyond that, even as heavy showers continue to disrupt routine commuting.
At the time of writing this article, we checked fares from Noida extension to film city. The usual fare that ranges anything between Rs 270 - Rs 300 is showing massive surge, with prices in the range between Rs 700 and Rs 900.
Similar rate surge was shown on Noida-Gurgaon route. The usual fare that ranges from Rs 500 - Rs 600, is showing surge pricing of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 depending on the cab priority.
On one hand while commuters face massive price surge, on the other hand heavy rains have also triggered a chain reaction in the cab rental network. Flooded roads and traffic bottlenecks lead to rejection or cancellation of rides, because fewer drivers are willing to operate. Consequently the wait times increases, to the extent of cancellation of rides altogether during peak monsoon hours.
Incessant rainfall across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning triggered severe waterlogging in several areas, disrupting daily life and slowing down traffic for morning commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad.
Despite heavy monsoon showers and a record 228.1 mm rainfall, prompting 'red' and 'orange' alerts across Delhi, the targeted civic action limited widespread waterlogging. While the downpour brought relief from the humidity, it caused significant inundation in parts of Noida and Ghaziabad.
According to IMD's forecast, wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, and North Delhi. The national capital, Delhi, along with Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, is expected to witness isolated to scattered rainfall on July 6 and July 10.
However, the intensity will increase to "fairly widespread to widespread" rainfall between July 7 and July 9, and again on July 11. The weather department has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall in these regions during July 6-9 and on July 11.
With ANI Inputs
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