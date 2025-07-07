Advertisement
VAIBHAV TANEJA

Delhi University Alumnus Lands In US Political Spotlight As Treasurer Of Elon Musk’s America Party

Recent government filings show Taneja is listed as both the Treasurer and Custodian of Records for the party, meaning he’s responsible for handling the party’s finances and official paperwork.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi University Alumnus Lands In US Political Spotlight As Treasurer Of Elon Musk’s America Party File Photo

New Delhi: Vaibhav Taneja, who is of Indian origin and  Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer, now also plays a key role in Elon Musk’s new political effort in the US called the America Party (AMEP). Recent government filings show Taneja is listed as both the Treasurer and Custodian of Records for the party, meaning he’s responsible for handling the party’s finances and official paperwork.

Taneja’s background is in accounting and finance. He studied commerce at Delhi University, became a Chartered Accountant in India, and later earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) qualification in the US. He worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 17 years, mostly advising big companies on financial reporting and controls, before moving to SolarCity, a solar energy firm linked to Elon Musk. After Tesla bought SolarCity, Taneja joined Tesla in 2017 and worked his way up, becoming CFO in August 2023.

At Tesla, Taneja is in charge of all financial operations and has also helped with the company’s India plans. Now, as Treasurer for the America Party, he will be responsible for managing political donations, making sure all filings are done correctly, and following election laws. His new role shows that Musk trusts him to handle important and sensitive financial matters, not just at Tesla but now in the political world too.

Elon Musk’s America Party was launched after a disagreement with Donald Trump over a recent tax and spending bill. Musk announced the new party on social media, saying he wanted to give Americans another option besides the two main political parties. Taneja’s involvement suggests Musk is relying on his most trusted business executives to help run this new venture.

