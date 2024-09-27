Dell Mandates Global Sales Team To Return To Office Five Days A Week

New Delhi: Dell technologies has announced that starting September 30, its global teams employees who can work from the office will be required to do so five days a week. This change aims to foster a collaborative environment and “grow skills”, as outlined in a memo shared with news agency Reuters.

The memo stated, “Working remotely should be the exception rather than the norm.” As part of this new approach, field representatives from the sales team are expected to spend five days a week either meeting with customers and partners or working from the office. Previously, the team was only required to be in the office three days a week.

Dell said, “Remote sales team members who can't go into a Dell office should continue to work remotely.” The company also noted that it will share more information about remote workers in the upcoming weeks.

During companies, many companies allowed employees to work from home but now tech firms are seeking to have their employees return to the office for two to three days each week. This news follows Amazon.com’s announcement that it will require employees to return to the office five days a week, starting next year, as it strengthens its previous three-day work requirement.