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Deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha to succeed HDFC Bank's CEO Jagdishan?

The RBI requires private sector banks to submit two to three potential candidates for the CEO post, in order of preference for regulatory consideration.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha to succeed HDFC Bank's CEO Jagdishan?

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha to succeed HDFC Bank's CEO Jagdishan?
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