Diabetes To Fever And Pain: NPPA Slashes Retail Prices Of 41 Essential Drugs

New Delhi: The government has fixed the maximum retail price of 41 essential medicines used in the treatment of diabetes, heart, fever, pain, stress and other lifestyle related diseases.

Information regarding the same was given in a notification issued by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Tuesday 3 June 2025. Apart from this price, pharmaceutical companies will be allowed to add additional GST on the fixed price, said the notification.

Check the details of Medicines and their prices as notified by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority

