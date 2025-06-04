Advertisement
MEDICINE

Diabetes To Fever And Pain: NPPA Slashes Retail Prices Of 41 Essential Drugs

Check the details of Medicines and their prices as notified by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The government has fixed the maximum retail price of 41 essential medicines used in the treatment of diabetes, heart, fever, pain, stress and other lifestyle related diseases.

Information regarding the same was given in a notification issued by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Tuesday 3 June 2025. Apart from this price, pharmaceutical companies will be allowed to add additional GST on the fixed price, said the notification.

