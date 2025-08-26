Did HDFC Bank Shares Actually Tank 62%? Investors Rejoice Or Something More Than That? Find Out

New Delhi: If you noticed HDFC Bank’s share price drop by more than 50 percent on Tuesday morning, you weren’t alone in doing a double-take. India’s largest private lender by market value seemed to have experienced a sharp fall on the stock market — but here’s the important point: it was not an actual crash.

The steep decline happened due to a technical adjustment, not a crisis. HDFC Bank’s 1:1 bonus share issue took effect on this day, and the stock started trading ex-bonus on both the NSE and BSE.

On paper, the share price fell from around Rs 2,600 to approximately Rs 982–986, a decrease of over 62 percent. However, this drop wasn’t driven by bad news, weak performance, or investor panic. It was simply a mathematical adjustment linked to the bonus issue.

Through this bonus plan, shareholders receive one additional share for every share they own, effectively doubling the total number of shares in circulation. Since the company's overall value remains unchanged, the share price adjusts downward accordingly. The net value of your investment stays exactly the same.

For example, if you held 100 shares priced at Rs 2,600 each, you now own 200 shares priced at about Rs 1,300 each. There is no loss—just a larger number of shares at a lower price.

Why Issue Bonus Shares?

Issuing bonus shares is generally a positive signal. It often indicates the company’s confidence in its financial strength and growth prospects. Additionally, it makes the shares more affordable, increases market liquidity, and can attract more retail investors by lowering the entry price.

For HDFC Bank, this move is part of a broader strategy to expand its shareholder base and keep the stock price at a more accessible level — while preserving investor value.

Who Was Eligible?

The record date for the bonus issue was set as August 26, 2025. Investors needed to hold the shares by the end of August 25 (due to India’s T+1 settlement system) to qualify.

What Should Investors Do?

If you hold HDFC Bank shares, no action is needed. Your portfolio will automatically reflect the increased number of shares and the new adjusted price. The total value of your investment remains the same, and this practice is a standard procedure in capital markets worldwide.