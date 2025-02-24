Did ONGC Hide Major Legal Victory Against Reliance Industries Limited from Shareholders? Details Here

ONGC-RIL Dispute Case: Public Sector Undertaking ONGC kept its shareholders in the dark after winning a large-amount court case against Reliance Industries Limited, Zee Business has learnt through its sources. Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) won a case against RIL on February 14, 2025, in the Delhi High Court in the 2018 KGD6 gas dispute.

As per the court ruling, ONGC is entitled to recover between Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore (including interest). As per Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules, the state-run PSU is supposed to disclose such material, price-sensitive information to its shareholders. But neither ONGC nor the central government has issued any statement regarding the development. ONGC didn't make any disclosure to BSE or NSE.

ONGC-RIL KGD6 Gas Dispute Case

On 14 February, a division bench of Justice Rekha Palli and Justice Saurabh Banerjee overturned an earlier single bench ruling in the KGD6 gas dispute case. In May 2023, the bench had upheld the Arbitration Award in RIL's favour. However, the division bench found 'patent illegality' in the Arbitral Award.



The bench deemed sufficient grounds to interfere with the earlier decision under Section 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. The government had accused RIL and its foreign partners — UK-based BP and Canada’s Niko Resources — of committing an 'insidious fraud' and 'unjust enrichment of over $1.729 billion' by siphoning gas from the deposits the company had no right to exploit.



"We are setting aside the impugned order of May 9, 2023, passed by the single judge, and the arbitral award passed by the arbitral tribunal on July 24, 2018, as they are contrary to the settled position of law," the division bench said in its judgment.



The bench further said that the award 'strikes at the heart of public policy' and had 'given a premium to a contractor that amassed vast wealth by committing an insidious fraud as well as a criminal offense."