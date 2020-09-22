Diesel, petrol prices decline for sixth consecutive day – Check prices on September 22, 2020

New Delhi: Diesel and petrol prices were reduced for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday (September 22).

The price of petrol was slashed to Rs 81.06 per litre from 81.14 per litre and diesel was reduced to Rs 71.28 per litre from Rs 71.43 per litre in Delhi.

Check out the price of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on September 22, 2020

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 71.28 Kolkata 82.59 74.80 Mumbai 87.74 77.73 Chennai 84.14 76.72

Price of price of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on September 21, 2020

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.14 71.43 Kolkata 82.67 74.94 Mumbai 87.82 77.87 Chennai 84.21 76.85

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT. Taxes make up for nearly two-third of the retail selling price.