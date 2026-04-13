Digital agri push: e-NAM integrates 1,656 mandis, facilitates Rs 4.84 lakh crore trade

New Delhi: National Agriculture Market (e‑NAM) digital marketplace has integrated 1,656 mandis across the country and registered over 1.80 crore farmers, 2.73 lakh traders and 4,724 Farmer‑Producer Organisations, the government said on Monday.

The platform has facilitated cumulative trade of 13.25 crore metric tonnes worth Rs. 4.84 lakh crore till March 2026 in 10 years, an official statement said.

Further, the government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 75 lakh per mandi to support infrastructure development, strengthening the integration of mandis with the digital ecosystem, and improving overall market efficiency. This growth is also evident in its increasing stakeholder base, the statement noted.

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The e-NAM app now provides mobile‑based price information for 247 commodities enabling informed, timely decision-making.

The portal supports the entire agricultural trade lifecycle, encompassing digital gate entry, lot creation with unique identifiers, quality assaying, competitive online bidding, real-time bid tracking, price discovery, and direct electronic payments to farmers’ bank accounts.

The e-NAM digital ecosystem comprises a multi-layered architecture encompassing a web portal, mobile application, dedicated helpline, human support infrastructure, and AI-enabled quality assessment systems.

National Agriculture Market facilitates farmers’ access to a broader and more diverse pool of buyers, thereby strengthening opportunities for improved price realization.

It encourages the adoption of formal digital payment systems, contributing to greater financial inclusion and transactional efficiency within the agricultural marketing ecosystem, the statement noted.

Its expanding network reflects increasing market integration, with the number of connected mandis rising from 1,389 in 2024 to 1,656 as of March 2026.

The platform offers an online grievance redressal system that allows users to submit queries and complaints directly through the portal. This integrated support framework ensures the timely resolution of issues and continuous technical assistance, particularly for farmers and first-time users navigating the digital marketplace.