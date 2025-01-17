Discrimination At Infosys Against Hindi Speakers, Toxic Work Culture And Other Allegations --CEO Salil Parekh Responds

New Delhi: Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys responded to recent allegations by a techie who claimed that despite being the sole breadwinner, he quit Infosys without even having another job offer.

Among 6 main reasons that the techie Bhupendra Vishwakarma shared on his LinkedIn post, Onsite Opportunities and Regional Bias was one. "Onsite opportunities were never based on merit but rather on linguistic preferences. Employees speaking Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam were frequently prioritized for such roles, while Hindi-speaking employees like me were overlooked, regardless of our performance. This blatant bias was both unfair and demoralizing," he wrote.

In its Q3 earnings call on January 16, Salil Parekh responded to question raised by Moneycontrol reporter.

“In terms of the employee question, within Infosys we have a very clear approach to make sure that everyone is treated fairly. We have a well-defined process of looking at how the performance is driven...We hold ourselves to high standards,” Parekh replied.

1. No Financial Growth Despite Promotion, 2. Unfair Workload Redistribution, 3. Stagnant Career Prospects, 4. Toxic Client Environment, 5. Lack of Recognition were other five allegations that were levelled by Vishwakarma against Infosys.

Meanwhile, Infosys on Thursday reported 11.5 percent increase in net profit at Rs 6,806 crore in the third quarter (Q3) this fiscal, from Rs 6,106 crore in the year-ago period.

The digital services and consulting leader delivered strong and broad-based performance with $4,939 million in Q3 revenues, growth of 1.7 per cent sequentially and 6.1 per cent (year-on-year) in constant currency.

Operating margin for Q3 was at 21.3 per cent, an increase of 0.2 per cent sequentially. Free cash flow for Q3 was highest ever at $1,263 million, growing 90 per cent year on year, the company said in a statement.