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NewsBusinessEconomyDisney plans up to 1,000 job cuts in coming weeks, most layoffs likely in...
DISNEY

Disney plans up to 1,000 job cuts in coming weeks, most layoffs likely in...

The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources, that the plans for the job cuts were initiated before Josh D’Amaro took over as the company’s chief executive officer in March.

|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Source: IANS
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Disney plans up to 1,000 job cuts in coming weeks, most layoffs likely in...Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney is planning to cut up to 1,000 jobs in the coming weeks, with a significant number of layoffs likely in its marketing division, according to a report. 

The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources, that the plans for the job cuts were initiated before Josh D’Amaro took over as the company’s chief executive officer in March.

The layoffs are expected to impact less than 1 per cent of Disney’s total workforce. The company had around 231,000 employees as of the end of fiscal year 2025.

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Disney’s newly-appointed chief marketing officer, Asad Ayaz, is also planning to consolidate the company’s marketing operations and reduce costs under a programme codenamed ‘Project Imagine’, the report added. Ayaz began overseeing a newly created company-wide marketing organisation in January.

In a separate development, Cloud giant Oracle has laid off a large number of employees globally, with several workers receiving early-morning emails informing them of their termination.

Employees across regions said on social media that they received emails from the company stating that their employment had been terminated, with some messages arriving around 6 a.m. local time in the US.

Reports indicate that Oracle may be laying off between 20,000 and 30,000 employees, or roughly 18 per cent of its global workforce.

Meanwhile, another report said that global banking major HSBC is also considering job cuts over the coming years, as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery looks to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline operations, particularly in middle and back-office functions.

According to the report, non-client-facing roles in global service centres are likely to be the most affected, although discussions are still at an early stage. HSBC had a workforce of around 210,000 employees at the end of 2025.

 

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