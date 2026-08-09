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Diversified NBFCs set for stronger FY27 growth amid resilient asset quality

Gold finance emerged as an important growth area for lenders, while vehicle financing continued to benefit from established franchises in commercial vehicles and rural mobility. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
Diversified NBFCs set for stronger FY27 growth amid resilient asset quality
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