Dividend Alert: From Hyundai To Hindalco Serval Major Companies Have Ex Date This Week

New Delhi: This Week, several major companies across sectors have their ex-dividend date, this means Investors must own shares before these dates to get dividends. Dividend payouts include final, interim, and special types, offering potential income opportunities. These companies span industries like food processing, energy, automobile, chemicals, and financial services, reflecting diverse market activity. The ex-dividend dates run Monday through Friday, indicating active corporate actions in the stock market during this period, important for both short-term and long-term investors.



List of stocks trading ex-dividend this week:

Monday, 4 August 2025

- Britannia Industries Ltd

- Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd

- Deepak Nitrite Ltd

- Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd (Special + Final dividend)

- Fairchem Organics Ltd

- Gail (India) Ltd

- Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd

- Greenply Industries Ltd

- KCP Ltd

- KELTECH Energies Ltd

- Praj Industries Ltd

- Westlife Foodworld Ltd

Tuesday, 5 August 2025

- Aayush Wellness Ltd

- Alembic Ltd

- Automotive Axles Ltd

- Indef Manufacturing Ltd

- Benares Hotels Ltd

- Berger Paints India Ltd

- Century Enka Ltd

- Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

- DCM Shriram Ltd

- Hyundai Motor India Ltd

- Indag Rubber Ltd

- Ipca Laboratories Ltd

- Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

- J.G. Chemicals Ltd

- Prima Plastics Ltd

- Share India Securities Ltd

- Shreyans Industries Ltd

- Tips Music Ltd

- VA Tech Wabag Ltd

Wednesday, 6 August 2025

- Adf Foods Ltd

- The Anup Engineering Ltd

- AVT Natural Products Ltd

- Blue Dart Express Ltd

- Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

- Coal India Ltd

- DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd

- East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd

- Fermenta Biotech Ltd

- Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

- Grauer & Weil India Ltd

- Hester Biosciences Ltd

- Kirloskar Industries Ltd

- Kriti Nutrients Ltd

- Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd

- Mercury Laboratories Ltd

- Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

- The Ramco Cements Ltd

- Ramco Industries Ltd[4

Thursday, 7 August 2025

- Avanti Feeds Ltd

- Bayer CropScience Ltd

- CCL Products (India) Ltd

- Chembond Chemicals Ltd

- Dhunseri Investments Ltd

- Disa India Ltd

- Esab India Ltd

- La Opala RG Ltd

- Linde India Ltd

- Lumax Industries Ltd

- Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

- Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd

- Nava Ltd

- PI Industries Ltd

- Sharda Cropchem Ltd

- Symphony Ltd

Friday, 8 August 2025

- Alkem Laboratories Ltd

- Alldigi Tech Ltd

- Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS)

- Ceat Ltd

- Flair Writing Industries Ltd

- Gujarat Containers Ltd

- Gujarat Hotels Ltd

- Hindalco Industries Ltd

- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)

- Jtekt India Ltd

- Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd

- Mankind Pharma Ltd

- Matrimony.com Ltd

- Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX)

- Oriental Aromatics Ltd

- Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

- Premco Global Ltd

- Quess Corp Ltd

- Shilchar Technologies Ltd

- Shradha AI Technologies Ltd

- Sonata Software Ltd

- Steelcast Ltd

- Varroc Engineering Ltd

- Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

- Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd

- Wonderla Holidays Ltd

- ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd