Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2947383https://zeenews.india.com/economy/dividend-bonus-and-stock-split-wave-to-hit-indian-markets-this-week-2947383.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
DIVIDEND

Dividend, Bonus, And Stock Split Wave To Hit Indian Markets This Week

For retail investors eyeing quick payouts, this is a crucial period—especially under the T+1 settlement cycle, where eligibility depends on buying shares before the record date.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dividend, Bonus, And Stock Split Wave To Hit Indian Markets This WeekFile Photo

New Delhi: Indian markets are gearing up for a busy week of corporate actions, with more than 75 companies set to announce dividends, bonus shares, and stock splits. For retail investors eyeing quick payouts, this is a crucial period—especially under the T+1 settlement cycle, where eligibility depends on buying shares before the record date.

Key Dividend Announcements
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): Rs 15 per share (Record date: Aug 21)

LIC Housing Finance: RS 10 per share (Record date: Aug 22)

Apollo Hospitals: Rs 10 per share (Record date: Aug 19)

Godfrey Phillips India: Rs 60 per share (Record date: Aug 22)

Industrial & Prudential Investment Co.: Rs 110 per share (Record date: Aug 19)

Important Dividend Dates to Watch
Aug 18: Aarti Industries, JK Paper, Power Finance Corporation

Aug 19: Natco Pharma, Power Grid, J&K Bank

Aug 20–21: Senco Gold, Coal India, Relaxo Footwears, RVNL

Aug 22: Jindal Stainless, KFin Technologies, Lodha Developers, eClerx, Procter & Gamble Health (Rs 45 per share)

Aug 23: Sportking India, DAPS Advertising

Bonus Share Issues
Algoquant Fintech: 8:1 ratio (Aug 18)

Bemco Hydraulics: 1:1 ratio (Aug 22)

Stock Splits Scheduled
Algoquant Fintech: Split from Rs 2 to Rs 1 (Aug 18)

Chandrima Mercantiles: Split from Rs 10 to Rs 1 (Aug 20)

Dev IT: Split from Rs 5 to Rs 2 (Aug 21)

Bemco Hydraulics: Split from Rs 10 to Rs 1 (Aug 22)

With heavyweight companies like HAL, Apollo Hospitals, LIC Housing Finance, and Power Grid lined up, timing will be key. Investors must enter ahead of ex-dividend dates, as purchasing shares on the record date itself won’t secure benefits.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK