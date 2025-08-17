Dividend, Bonus, And Stock Split Wave To Hit Indian Markets This Week

New Delhi: Indian markets are gearing up for a busy week of corporate actions, with more than 75 companies set to announce dividends, bonus shares, and stock splits. For retail investors eyeing quick payouts, this is a crucial period—especially under the T+1 settlement cycle, where eligibility depends on buying shares before the record date.

Key Dividend Announcements

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): Rs 15 per share (Record date: Aug 21)

LIC Housing Finance: RS 10 per share (Record date: Aug 22)

Apollo Hospitals: Rs 10 per share (Record date: Aug 19)

Godfrey Phillips India: Rs 60 per share (Record date: Aug 22)

Industrial & Prudential Investment Co.: Rs 110 per share (Record date: Aug 19)

Important Dividend Dates to Watch

Aug 18: Aarti Industries, JK Paper, Power Finance Corporation

Aug 19: Natco Pharma, Power Grid, J&K Bank

Aug 20–21: Senco Gold, Coal India, Relaxo Footwears, RVNL

Aug 22: Jindal Stainless, KFin Technologies, Lodha Developers, eClerx, Procter & Gamble Health (Rs 45 per share)

Aug 23: Sportking India, DAPS Advertising

Bonus Share Issues

Algoquant Fintech: 8:1 ratio (Aug 18)

Bemco Hydraulics: 1:1 ratio (Aug 22)

Stock Splits Scheduled

Algoquant Fintech: Split from Rs 2 to Rs 1 (Aug 18)

Chandrima Mercantiles: Split from Rs 10 to Rs 1 (Aug 20)

Dev IT: Split from Rs 5 to Rs 2 (Aug 21)

Bemco Hydraulics: Split from Rs 10 to Rs 1 (Aug 22)

With heavyweight companies like HAL, Apollo Hospitals, LIC Housing Finance, and Power Grid lined up, timing will be key. Investors must enter ahead of ex-dividend dates, as purchasing shares on the record date itself won’t secure benefits.