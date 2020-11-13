Diwali 2020: Will petrol pumps remain closed tomorrow? Know

New Delhi: With Diwali celebrations just a day away, many would be thinking if petrol pumps will remain open or closed on Saturday (November 14).

Although, most petrol pumps will be open on Diwali, some pumps might follow a specific timing. Moreover, pumps that are open around the clock will not see any service disruption.

It may be noted that in 2017, a few pump owners had proposed to keep the petrol pumps closed on Sundays.

However, this was not seen as a positive move. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had tweeted saying, "Major dealers' federations have clarified that they don't endorse any closure of petrol pumps on any day".

Major dealer’s federations have clarified that they don’t endorse any closure of petrol pumps on any day @dpradhanbjp — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (@PetroleumMin) April 19, 2017

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said that the government neither endorses nor approves of move by small section of dealers to keep their petrol pumps closed on Sundays.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, as state-run oil marketing companies held the fuel prices steady.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on November 12.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT. Taxes make up for nearly two-third of the retail selling price.

In September, diesel prices saw first reduction since mid-March when Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) froze rates for 82 days to adjust a record hike in excise duty on auto fuels against falling benchmark cost.