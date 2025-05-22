Do You Throw Your Online Delivery Boxes After Opening Parcel? Know How It Can Make Your Bank Account Zero, Tips To Stay Protected

New Delhi: Most of us order online products via e-commerce platforms. After you receive the order, you keep the product and throw away the online delivery box in which the order is delivered. You perhaps never realised that something as routine as throwing away an online delivery box could put you at risk of online fraud and may drain money from your bank.

What is online delivery box scam?

Whenever you receive an online order, the package usually comes with a label that carries your personal information like your name, address and phone number. Scammers can use this information to defraud you. You risk losing your money if you fall into their trap.

How do scammers get hold of online delivery box?

The online delivery box that you throw away after receiving your order can end up on roadside garbage heaps or outside residential buildings. These are the locations where scammers can get hold of these online delivery boxes.

How do scammers trick people with delivery boxes?

Scammers use the information on the online delivery boxes to trick you. Using the basic data from the discarded package, they contact you with fake messages and scam calls. You might end up sharing OTPs, clicking on fake links, or downloading malicious apps. The fake links have hidden malware. Once you click on the fake links, the hidden malware infiltrates your device and steals your private data like your bank details.

How can you stay safe from these online delivery box scam?

Taking a few easy steps will help you stay safe.

Make sure to remove the shipping label before throwing away any delivery box. Tear up the label or scribble over the information to make it unreadable.

Avoid responding to unknown calls, texts, or WhatsApp messages.



Never click on unknown links and apps.