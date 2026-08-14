Domestic demand, profits keep India's business sentiment resilient: Report

Despite the moderation in the headline index, the optimism for profit rose 4.9 per cent quarter‑on‑quarter to 71.3, while optimism for domestic orders increased 3.4 per cent to 70.3.

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 01:58 PM IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 01:58 PM IST join share