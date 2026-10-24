/Domestic equity market valuations reset as earnings and credit growth gather momentum

India’s market capitalisation‑to‑GDP ratio was estimated at 122 per cent for fiscal 2027, down from a September 2024 peak of 150 per cent, the report said. “Valuation multiples have eased from recent highs, but the market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio remains elevated. Sustained earnings growth will be important for market performance ahead,” said Sorbh Gupta, Head - Equity, Bajaj AMC.