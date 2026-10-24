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Domestic equity market valuations reset as earnings and credit growth gather momentum

Indian equity valuations have cooled from September 2024 levels. The Nifty 50’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple fell 31 per cent, from 24.8-fold to 17.2-fold by September 2026, the report noted.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Domestic equity market valuations reset as earnings and credit growth gather momentum

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Domestic equity market valuations reset as earnings and credit growth gather momentum
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