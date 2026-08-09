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Domestic growth, capital inflows likely to support markets despite foreign investors' weak equity exposure

Jefferies research report said the more encouraging signal is coming from the domestic economy, with bank credit growth accelerating to 17-18 per cent year-on-year, the highest level in more than a decade.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Domestic growth, capital inflows likely to support markets despite foreign investors' weak equity exposure
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