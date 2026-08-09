/Domestic growth, capital inflows likely to support markets despite foreign investors' weak equity exposure

ALSO READ: India's resilient economy to support markets amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty



The report said the more encouraging signal is coming from the domestic economy, with bank credit growth accelerating to 17-18 per cent year-on-year, the highest level in more than a decade. Corporate lending has emerged as the strongest segment, growing at around 20 per cent, while loans to agriculture and retail expanded 17 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.



Jefferies also pointed to healthy automobile and property demand, suggesting that domestic consumption and investment activity are providing an important counterbalance to volatile global capital flows.



The outlook for the rupee has also improved, supported by stronger foreign currency inflows. The Reserve Bank of India's scheme to attract foreign currency deposits from non-resident Indians has generated about US$41 billion of inflows so far. Jefferies expects the total to potentially rise to US$80-100 billion over the next two months before the scheme ends.



In addition, foreign investors have brought in US$8.7 billion into Indian government bonds since the beginning of June after interest income on such holdings was made tax-free. Jefferies said these developments increase the likelihood of rupee stabilisation. The currency, which had touched 96.96 per US dollar in May, was at 95.17 at the time of the report.