Domestic, commercial, 5KG LPG price 1 May 2026: Check how much you need to pay in your city from today

New Delhi: The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 993 from today (1 May 2026). Following the price hike of commercial gas cylinder, a 19 LPG bottle will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi from today. Meanwhile, for domestic LPG customers there is no price change.

Additionally, prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been increased by Rs 261 per cylinder with effect from today.

Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From 1 May 2026 In Metros

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New Delhi: Rs 3,071.50



Mumbai: Rs 3,024



Kolkata: Rs 3,202



Chennai: Rs 3,237

How Much Do You Have To Pay For LPG In Your City?

You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 2024. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

LPG latest rules 2026

LPG customers must pay attention to rules pertaining to booking, refill, delivery pricing and other key areas May 1.

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LPG cylinder refill window in rural and urban areas

In order to keep proper demand-supply check, the government has increased the minimum waiting period for booking a domestic LPG cylinder refill from 21 days to 25 days in urban areas. The decision is aimed to prevent hoarding in the wake of uncertainties due to the Iran war. In several quarters, people have given into rumours, leading to panic buying taking place in the market.

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The refill window is 45 days in rural areas.

As per estimates, average households yearly consume 7-8 domestic LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kg. This means that the households would need a refill in over 6 weeks time.

No DAC, No LPG

As per government estimates, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to more than 93%. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer. DAC system has been implemented to prevent the diversion. This system requires LPG customers to provide a code to the delivery person to successfully receive their cylinder.

How to generate DAC number for LPG delivery?

The DAC number is automatically generated as soon as you book an LPG cylinder. This unique number is sent to your registered mobile number via SMS or WhatsApp by your OMC. For example if you have an Indane connection, IOCL allows you to book your LPG via these 4 methods, post which your DAC number will be generated.

Missed Call Booking number: 8454955555

SMS Booking: Send "IOC" to 7718955555

IVRS/Phone Call: 7718955555

WhatsApp Booking: Use IndianOil official WhatsApp channel