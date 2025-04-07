Domestic LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 50 Per Cylinder, Check How Much You Need To Pay For LPG In Your City

New Delhi: The price of domestic Cooking gas or LPG gas has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The increased price of domestic Cooking gas will come into effect from tomorrow 8 April 2025.

The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated. The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme.

How Much Will You Have To Pay For LPG Cylinder In Various Cities Of India? Check Here

You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 last year.

Meanwhile, bringing the much needed relief to the common man, Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders effective from 1 April 2025.

The rate of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 41, effective today. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1762.

Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From February 1 In Metros

Metros Prices Delhi Rs 1762 Mumbai Rs 1714.50 Kolkata Rs 1,872 Chennai Rs 1,924.50

It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.