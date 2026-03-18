Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028068https://zeenews.india.com/economy/domestic-lpg-production-up-by-40-as-supply-concerns-remain-govt-3028068.html
NewsBusinessEconomyDomestic LPG production up by 40% as supply concerns remain: Govt
LPG

Domestic LPG production up by 40% as supply concerns remain: Govt

Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil Refinery, Sujata Sharma, said during the regular briefing that petrol pumps have enough petrol and diesel stocks.

|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Domestic LPG production up by 40% as supply concerns remain: Govt

New Delhi: Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production has increased by 40 per cent, the government said on Wednesday, adding that supply concerns remain owing to the closing of the key oil route of the Strait of Hormuz. 

Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil Refinery, Sujata Sharma, said during the regular briefing that petrol pumps have enough petrol and diesel stocks.

"Domestic LPG production has increased by 40 per cent while no dry-outs have been reported at petrol pumps," Sharma said, adding that crude is available adequately and 100 per cent of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) are available for the consumers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, she said that the supply of LPG is still a worry, and most of the country’s supply travels through the Iran-war-affected Strait of Hormuz.

Online booking has improved to 93 per cent as of March 17, she said, adding that the government has issued a letter to states and Union Territories (UTs), offering 10 per cent more commercial LPG if they can help in shifting to PNG.

"We issued a letter under which states and UT have been offered an additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG, provided they can help long-term transition from LPG to PNG," Sharma said. Under the assistance framework, the government will provide additional commercial LPG supplies to states.

"The onus is on the state and Union Territory governments to take these reforms forward, expedite approvals, and ensure connections for both domestic as well as commercial and industrial PNG consumers in their respective areas," Sharma noted.

Also, the country has enough stocks of aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

Meanwhile, 22 Indian vessels, which are stuck in the Persian Gulf, carry 3.2 lakh tonnes of LPG, 2 lakh tonnes of LNG, and 1.67 million tonnes of crude oil, said Special Secretary, Shipping, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, adding that all vessels and Indian crew members (611 in total) in the Gulf region are safe.

"We have our discussion going on with Iran and other counterparts for safe passage of ships via the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker 'Jag Laadki' arrived at Adani Ports' Mundra in Gujarat on Wednesday morning.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital: Experts warn of long-term burnout
Mossad spy
Inside the execution of Kourosh Kivani and the leak that shook Tehran
Auto news
Tata Sierra scores BIG in BNCAP crash tests: 5-star safety rating explained
Korean Pants
Chic Women’s Trousers For Modern Everyday Style On Amazon
Photos: How a Russian ‘floating time bomb’ is drifting in the Mediterranean
Bihar Board Class 12 result
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to check BSEB Inter Result
Dearness Allowance
Halfway into March, DA announcement not in sight -- Year 2025, 2024 timeline
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception in Lucknow: Star-studded night
IMD Rain Alert
IMD weather alert: Rain, hail, and 70-Kmph winds forecast across India
Chaitra Navratri 2026 date
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, ghatsthapana muhurat, and rituals