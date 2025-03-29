Domestic Startups Secure More Than $150 Million This Week

New Delhi: The domestic startup ecosystem secured more than $150 million this week, showcasing robust growth in the current financial year (FY25). During the final week in March, 23 Indian startups raised a total of $150 million, including five growth-stage and 17 early-stage deals. The number of funding deals that materialised during the week stood at 16.

India’s largest model portfolios platform smallcase raised $50 million in its Series D funding round with a mix of primary and secondary led by Elev8 Venture Partners, with participation from new and existing investors.

About 17 early-stage startups raised a total of $54.09 million in funding and fintech startup Abound led with a $14 million round. Segment-wise, Fintech startups were at the top spot with 6 deals. Delhi-NCR based startups led with eight deals followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

In the first quarter of 2025, domestic tech startups raised $2.5 billion, marking a 13.64 per cent increase from the previous quarter and an 8.7 per cent rise from the same period last year -- making India the third most-funded country globally.

Late-stage rounds witnessed a total funding of $1.8 billion in Q1 2025, an increase of 38.46 per cent compared to $1.3 billion raised in Q4 2024, and an increase of 114.54 per cent compared to $839 million raised in Q1 2024.

According to Tracxn, a leading market intelligence platform, Delhi-based tech startups accounted for 40 per cent of all funding seen by tech companies across India. This was followed by Bengaluru, accounting for 21.64 per cent.

The government said this week that 217 incubators have been selected with a total approved funding of Rs 916.91 crore under the Startup India initiative (till January 31). India is currently home to nearly 1.59 lakh startups., according to the recent Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data.