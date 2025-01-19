Official Trump Meme Coin: US President-elect Donald Trump once again captured global attention as he introduced the new meme coin, $TRUMP, ahead of his appointment as the 47th President of the United States of America on Monday, January 20. The coin's market value skyrocketed to an astounding $8 billion in less than three hours after its launch.



This meme coin is a Solana-based cryptocurrency that made a stellar debut on the crypto market and skyrocketed over 300 per cent on the first day, crossing the market capitalisation of $6 billion, according to reports. It is important to note that the $TRUMP token has a total supply capped at 1 billion coins, with 200 million available initially. The remaining supply will be released in phases over three years.

Notably, Donald Trump introduced the coin on social media platforms Truth Social and X (formerly Twitter), calling it his "official Trump meme" and urging followers to acquire tokens through the website gettrumpmemes.com before the 48-hour claiming window closes.

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025

What Is Moonshot Marketplace?

Moonshot is a user-friendly meme marketplace recommended by US President-elect Trump. It accepts various payment options, including Venmo, Solana/USDC, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and debit/credit cards. Users can purchase $TRUMP within minutes by simply providing their email address.

How To Buy $TRUMP Meme Coin?

Step 1: Select a cryptocurrency exchange or broker that supports $TRUMP. Ensure the platform is reputable and secure.

Step 2: Sign up on the chosen platform and complete the necessary identity verification process (e.g., submitting ID documents).

Step 3: Add money to your account using the platform's supported payment methods, such as bank transfer, credit/debit card, or cryptocurrency.

Step 4: Search for $TRUMP on the platform, enter the amount you want to buy, and complete the transaction. The coins will appear in your wallet after the purchase is finalized.

How To Buy And Safely Store The $TRUMP Meme Coin

Step 1: Set up a secure cryptocurrency wallet to safely store your Trump Meme Coins. Options include software wallets (like MetaMask or Trust Wallet) or hardware wallets for added security.

Step 2: Use a well-known exchange like Binance, Coinbase, or Kraken to buy primary cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) or Binance Coin (BNB), which can be used to trade for $TRUMP.

Step 3: Move the purchased base cryptocurrency to your wallet to prepare for trading on a decentralized exchange (DEX). Ensure the wallet is compatible with the exchange you're planning to use.

Step 4: Connect your wallet to a DEX platform (like Uniswap or PancakeSwap) and trade your base cryptocurrency for $TRUMP coins. Follow the instructions on the DEX to execute the trade.

Step 5: Always verify you're buying the legitimate $TRUMP coin by using the official contract address obtained from reliable sources, such as the coin’s official website or social media channels.