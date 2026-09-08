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DoT prevents suspected cyber fraud losses of over Rs 5,000 crore in 15 months

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), cumulative savings through the use of FRI rose from Rs 139.16 crore in August 2025 to Rs 5,043.73 crore by August 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
DoT prevents suspected cyber fraud losses of over Rs 5,000 crore in 15 months

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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DoT prevents suspected cyber fraud losses of over Rs 5,000 crore in 15 months
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