Dr KV Subramanian Removed As India’s IMF Director 6 Months Before Term End

The government has announced the removal of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian from his role as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the termination of services of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund with immediate effect," an official order issued by the Ministry of Personnel read.

Subramanian took charge as India’s representative at the IMF in August 2022. Before that, he served as the country’s 17th Chief Economic Advisor from 2018 to 2021. Meanwhile, on April 22, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised India’s growth forecast for 2025-26, lowering it to 6.2 per cent.

This reflects a more cautious outlook amid global trade disruptions posed by the reciprocal tariffs by the US and domestic challenges. In its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report for April, it slashed the economic growth rate forecast of almost every economy.

In its annual publication, the global body said that the growth outlook for the Indian economy is relatively more stable at 6.2 per cent in 2025 (Fiscal 2025-26). The growth of the Indian economy is supported by private consumption, especially in the rural areas, but this rate is 0.3 percentage points lower than in the January 2025 WEO estimate, impacted by trade tensions and global uncertainties. (With ANI Inputs)