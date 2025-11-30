New Delhi: Today is a historic day for the Indian media and the world of media business. Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Essel Group, also known as the Father of Modern Indian Television, is celebrating his 75th birthday.

From starting as a simple grain trader in Haryana's Adampur Mandi to building a billion-dollar empire, Dr Chandra's story is not just about success, but about 'Risk, Revolution, and Resilience'. From a business perspective, Dr Chandra is not just a media mogul, but a visionary who gave birth to a new industry in the 90s amidst India's closed economy.

Dr. Subhash Chandra's early life was full of struggles. Though he had less resources, difficult circumstances -- his out of the box thinking and revolutionary ideas has today cemented his position as the top most media baron of the country. He is known as one of India's first media entrepreneurs, who took bold risks, at a time when business in India was still limited to trading or production. He believed, "If you don't have an opportunity, create it."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Along with the glorious history of a country, some names are etched in golden words. Dr Subhash Chandra is one of the prominent names that come to mind whenever India's media industry is being discussed. To call him simply a business leader would be an understatement, for Dr Chandra is The Pioneer, The Visionary, and India's Original Media Entrepreneur.

1. The 1992 Revolution: When India started watching its own TV

Dr Subhash Chandra's greatest contribution is the introduction of private satellite television in India. In the early 1990s, when Doordarshan had the sole monopoly in India, he dreamed of launching Zee TV.

Business masterstroke: At that time, foreign companies were turned down for AsiaSat transponders. Dr Chandra not only leased the transponder, instead he surprised everyone by offering 5 million rupees instead of 1.25 million rupees. It was a big gamble, but his vision was clear—he knew that Indian audiences were hungry for entertainment.

The upshot? Zee TV was launched on 2 October 1992 and it changed the entire ecosystem of the Indian advertising and content industry.

2. Risk-Taking and Innovation: "Victory lies beyond fear"

The basic mantra of Dr. Chandra's business philosophy is - Be original, don’t just copy.

Essel Propack: Before media, he revolutionized the packaging industry. When the world was using conventional tubes, he brought Laminated Tubes to India, which changed FMCG packaging forever.

This company is one of the world's largest specialty packaging companies. This is why the Blackstone Group acquired a majority stake in the company in 2019. It is now known as EPL Limited.

Essel World: When there was nothing in the name of entertainment in India, he built the country's first amusement park 'Essel World' in 1989, which was a huge infrastructure risk in those times.

3. A Vast Empire: From ZEEL to Infrastructure

Dr Chandra's vision wasn't limited to just one sector. Through the Essel Group, he built a diversified portfolio:

a. Media & Entertainment: ZEEL today delivers content to over 190 countries.

b. Education (Zee Learn): Through Zee Learn, Kidzee, and Mount Litera, he integrated education with a business model (Franchise Model) and took it to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

c. Technology (Dish TV & Siti Networks): He played a leading role in delivering digital signals to every home through cable and DTH.

d. News and Global Voices (WION): Dr. Chandra's vision was to ensure India's voice reaches the world, rather than just Western media outlets. WION (World Is One News) is the result of this vision, placing the narrative of a "New India" on a global platform.

4. The Digital Economy and the Pioneer's Vision

Dr Chandra is called "The Pioneer" because he is ahead of his time. When the internet revolution was just beginning in India, he made a strong foray into the OTT space with ZEE5.

He believes the future is one of convergence—where media, telecom, and technology will converge. His contributions to India's digital economy have been significant not only in content creation but also in digital infrastructure (cable digitization).

5. Leadership Lessons for Today's Entrepreneurs

Even at the age of 75, Dr. Chandra's business mantra is a case study for the youth:

1. Step out of your comfort zone: From trading grains to making toothpaste tubes and then starting a TV channel – this shows that real growth lies in uncharted paths.



2. Integrity is Capital: In recent years, when the group faced a debt crisis, Dr Chandra publicly acknowledged his liabilities and repaid more than 90% of his debt by selling his valuable assets. His move is an excellent example of corporate governance and the true value of words.

3. Don't be afraid of failure: They often say, "I'm not afraid of failure, because it teaches you more than success." Failure is the greatest teacher.