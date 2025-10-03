Drishti IAS Fined Rs 5 lakh For Misleading UPSC 2022 Result Ads By Consumer Protection Authority

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Drishti IAS (VDK Eduventures Pvt. Ltd.) for publishing misleading advertisements regarding the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022.

Drishti IAS in its advertisement prominently claimed “216+ selections in UPSC CSE 2022” along with names and photographs of successful candidates. However, upon examination, CCPA found that the claim was misleading and concealed crucial information regarding the type and duration of courses opted by these candidates, said a Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution release.

The investigation revealed that out of the 216 candidates claimed by Drishti IAS, as many as 162 candidates (75%) had only taken the free Interview Guidance Programme (IGP) of the Institute, after independently clearing the Preliminary and Mains stages of UPSC CSE. Only 54 students were enrolled in IGP+ other courses, it added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"This deliberate concealment of important information misled aspirants and parents into believing that Drishti IAS was responsible for their success in all stages of UPSC examination, which is a misleading advertisement under Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

Repeat violation by Drishti IAS

CCPA also noted that this is the second penalty imposed on Drishti IAS for similar conduct. Earlier, in September 2024, the Authority had passed a final order against Drishti IAS for its misleading claim of “150+ selections in UPSC CSE 2021”. Institute submitted the details of 161 candidates against its claim of 150+ selection in UPSC CSE 2021. In that case too, it was found that out of these 161 candidates, 148 were enrolled in IGP, 7 were enrolled in Mains Mentorship Program, 4 were enrolled in GS Foundation Program, 1 in Optional course and details of remaining 1 candidate was not mentioned. CCPA imposed penalty of Rs 3 lakh and directed to discontinue the misleading advertisement.

"Despite being penalized and cautioned earlier, Drishti IAS once again indulged in the same practice for the 2022 examination results by enhancing its claim to “216+ selections”, thereby showing repeated non-compliance and disregard of consumer protection norms. The concealment of such crucial information deprived prospective students and parents of their right to make an informed choice under Section 2(9) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Such advertisements create false expectations and unfairly influence consumer decisions, particularly when large claims are made without transparent disclosure of facts," CCPA said.

So far, the CCPA has issued 54 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Penalties amounting to over Rs 90.6 lakh have been imposed on 26 coaching institutes, along with directions to discontinue such misleading claims. CCPA noted that all such institutes concealed important information regarding courses opted by successful candidates in its advertisement which amounts to misleading advertisement under Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The Authority has emphasized that all coaching institutes must strictly ensure truthful disclosure of information in their advertisements so that students can make fair and informed decisions regarding their academic choices.