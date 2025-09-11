Advertisement
PIB FACT CHECK

Earn Rs 60,000 In 24 Hours, Upto Rs 5 Lakh/Month In This Govt Investment Program? Check Truth Behind This Viral Message

Busting the fake news, PIB Fact check has said that citizens should not fall prey to these false and misleading news. It added that FM Sitharaman has not endorsed any such claim videos.

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
New Delhi: A video is circulating on Facebook that claims that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting an investment program that can help citizens earn easy money daily!

The post claims that citizens can earn Rs 60,000 in 24 hours, upto Rs 5 lakhs per month in a govt investment program.

In the similar thread on microblogging site X, PIB Fact check has said that people should not fall for National platform promising Rs 1 lakh/month. It added that the message is a fake advertisement, which is being widely circulated on social media in the guise of a news article.

The article further claims that the alleged national investment platform named ‘Quantum AI’- supposedly backed by the Government will provide a new source of income to millions of Indians, promising over Rs 1 lakh per month to every citizen.

 

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

