Earn Rs 60,000 In 24 Hours, Upto Rs 5 Lakh/Month In This Govt Investment Program? Check Truth Behind This Viral Message

New Delhi: A video is circulating on Facebook that claims that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting an investment program that can help citizens earn easy money daily!

The post claims that citizens can earn Rs 60,000 in 24 hours, upto Rs 5 lakhs per month in a govt investment program.

Busting the fake news, PIB Fact check has said that citizens should not fall prey to these false and misleading news. It added that FM Sitharaman has not endorsed any such claim videos.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

_Chance to earn _60,000 in 24 Hrs & upto _5 Lakhs a month__



_Exciting right !?_Think Again!!_



A video circulating on Facebook claims that the Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting an investment program that can help citizens earn easy money daily!#PIBFactCheck_ pic.twitter.com/6PO8AeMkbr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 9, 2025

In the similar thread on microblogging site X, PIB Fact check has said that people should not fall for National platform promising Rs 1 lakh/month. It added that the message is a fake advertisement, which is being widely circulated on social media in the guise of a news article.

The article further claims that the alleged national investment platform named ‘Quantum AI’- supposedly backed by the Government will provide a new source of income to millions of Indians, promising over Rs 1 lakh per month to every citizen.

_ National platform promising _1 lakh/month? Don't fall for it!



A #fake advertisement is being widely circulated on social media in the guise of a news article.

It falsely impersonates The Times of India and claims: "By order of Nirmala Sitharaman, Indians will start receiving_ pic.twitter.com/cQeLe9nhxK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 9, 2025

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.