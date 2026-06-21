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Earnings of OMCs seen weak as Q1FY27 under-recoveries bite: Report

Iranian oil exports are expected to resume immediately, but countries that utilised strategic petroleum reserves during the conflict are likely to begin replenishing stocks, providing support to prices.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Earnings of OMCs seen weak as Q1FY27 under-recoveries bite: Report
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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