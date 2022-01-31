हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Budget 2022

Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in Lok Sabha, forecasts 8-8.5% GDP growth in FY23

The Economic Survey details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022.

Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in Lok Sabha, forecasts 8-8.5% GDP growth in FY23

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha.

The Economic Survey projects an 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023). This compares to 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Economic Survey 2021-22, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.
The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21. The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy. 

The Economic Survey details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022.

Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Overview of economy
