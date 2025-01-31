Advertisement
ECONOMIC SURVEY 2025

Economic Survey 2025: Cyber Crime, Deep Fakes Pose Challenges To India's Security, Says President Murmu

Murmu said the government has emphasised e-governance to minimise government interference in people's daily lives.

|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2025, 01:01 PM IST|Source: PTI
Economic Survey 2025: Cyber Crime, Deep Fakes Pose Challenges To India's Security, Says President Murmu File Photo

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said digital fraud, cybercrime and emerging technologies such as deep fakes pose challenge to India's social, economic, and national security. Addressing both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber, Murmu said the government has taken numerous measures to control these cyber threats, creating opportunities for employment in the field of cybersecurity for the youth.

"Digital fraud, cybercrime, and emerging technologies like deep fakes pose challenges to our social, economic, and national security," the President said. "My government is continuously working to ensure competence in cybersecurity. As a result of these efforts, India has achieved tier-1 status in the Global Cybersecurity Index," she said.

Murmu said the government has emphasised e-governance to minimise government interference in people's daily lives. "For instance, DigiLocker has enabled individuals to access and display their important documents anytime, anywhere. However, in an increasingly digital society, cybersecurity has become a crucial issue of national importance," she said.

