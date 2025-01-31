New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday underscored the government's commitment to women-led development, emphasizing key initiatives aimed at empowering women across the country. Addressing the joint session of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, President Murmu also pointed to the impact of the National Rural Livelihood Mission under which over 91 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) are providing financial and social empowerment to more than 10 crore women.

These groups have received over ?9 lakh crore through bank linkages, significantly enhancing their economic independence. “My government firmly believes in empowering the nation through women-led development,” she asserted, highlighting the significance of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which ensures reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. She described it as a crucial step towards greater political representation for women.

A key focus of the government, she said, was the “Lakhpati Didi” initiative, which aims to create three crore financially independent women. “Today, over 1.15 crore Lakhpati Didis are leading dignified lives, with about 50 lakh joining this category in just the past six months,” she noted. These women are now contributing to their family incomes as entrepreneurs.

President Murmu also spoke about the government's efforts to expand financial inclusion, citing the Bima Sakhi campaign launched a few months ago under the “Insurance for All” vision. She lauded the work of Banking and Digi-Payment Sakhis in connecting remote areas to the financial system, while Krishi Sakhis and Pashu Sakhis are promoting sustainable farming and livestock management.

Technological empowerment, she added, was being advanced through the Drone Didi Yojana, which is enabling women to harness drone technology for various economic activities. Highlighting the increasing role of women in national security and corporate leadership, she noted with pride that India's daughters are now flying fighter jets, joining the police force and leading businesses.

The government's decision to open National Military Schools and the National Defence Academy to female cadets has further expanded opportunities for young girls in the defence sector, she said. President Murmu also acknowledged the achievements of Indian sportswomen on the global stage.

“Our daughters are making the nation proud by winning medals in the Olympics,” she said. President Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations to the women of India through Parliament, emphasizing their invaluable contributions to the nation's progress.